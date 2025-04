Live CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 live score: SRH opt to bowl first in Chennai The stage is set for game 43 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. Chennai Super Kings lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, and with both teams struggling, they will hope for a good show.

Chennai: Game 43 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 sees Chennai Super Kings taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad. Both sides lock horns at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 25, and with both sides sitting in the bottom end of the table, they will hope to improve in the upcoming clash. Match Scorecard

Playing XIs are here! Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Hooda, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana

Toss update! Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and have opted to bowl first in Chennai. The side will look to limit the five-time champions to a low total, and hopefully get back to winning ways.

