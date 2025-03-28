CSK vs RCB: Probable playing XI for IPL 2025 match 8 With Chennai Super Kings all set to take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on March 28, let us have a look at the probable playing XI of both teams as they gear up to lock horns in the much anticipated encounter.

The stage is set for game 8 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. Chennai Super Kings will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 28. It is interesting to note that both CSK and RCB will be coming into the game on the back of a win in their previous matches.

RCB took on defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders in their first game of the season and managed to register a dominant win. On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings took on arch-rivals Mumbai Indians and also registered an excellent victory.

Notably, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have not won against Chennai Super Kings in Chennai since 2008. Their last win against the side at the venue came in the inaugural season of the tournament, and RCB will hope for a good performance in the upcoming clash.

It is worth noting that Royal Challengers Bengaluru roped in several big names in the IPL 2025 mega auction, and their buys seemed to be effective in the season opener of the IPL 2025. Phil Salt put in an exceptional performance in his first game for the side, with Krunal Pandya impressing with the ball as well.

Furthermore, Virat Kohli’s longevity speaks for itself, and despite a strong squad going into the game, Bengaluru will have a mountain to climb as they hope to breach the Chepauk fortress. On the other hand, with Noor Ahmad, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Ravindra Jadeja as their frontline spinners, CSK have a clear plan for their games in Chennai, and they will hope to make the most of their spinners against RCB as well.

Probable Playing XI of CSK and RCB

Chennai Super Kings - Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rahul Tripathi, Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), R. Ashwin, Nathan Ellis, Noor Ahmad

Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Tim David, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal.