Sunday, April 30, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. CSK vs PBKS: Punjab register highest successful chase against Chennai at Chepauk as Raza holds his nerves

CSK vs PBKS: Punjab register highest successful chase against Chennai at Chepauk as Raza holds his nerves

CSK vs PBKS: Punjab Kings held their nerves in a nail-biter at Chepauk as they win by 4 wickets. Sikandar Raza helped PBKS get over the line.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik New Delhi Published on: April 30, 2023 19:46 IST
Punjab beat Chennai
Image Source : PTI Punjab beat Chennai

CSK vs PBKS: Punjab Kings on Sunday registered a new record against their name when they defeated Chennai Super Kings in the 41st match of IPL 2023. Shikhar Dhawan's PBKS registered the highest successful chase for a visting team at Chepauk as they chased down the target of 202 in a nail-biter. Sikandar Raza helped PBKS go over the line in the contest that went down to the very last ball.

How Sikandar Raza helped PBKS go over the line

Sikandar Raza and Jitesh Sharma were taking the game away from CSK after Liam Livingstone and Sam Curran helped them put pressure on Chennai ahead of the death overs. The match kept swinging with PBKS batters scoring runs and CSK finding timely scalps. But it all came down to the final over where PBKS needed 9 to win and Pathirana came to bowl for CSK. He gave 2 runs off the first three balls but Raza found enough in the next three balls to score 7 runs and go home.

Latest Cricket News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News