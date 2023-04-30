CSK vs PBKS: Punjab register highest successful chase against Chennai at Chepauk as Raza holds his nerves

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Punjab beat Chennai

CSK vs PBKS: Punjab Kings on Sunday registered a new record against their name when they defeated Chennai Super Kings in the 41st match of IPL 2023. Shikhar Dhawan's PBKS registered the highest successful chase for a visting team at Chepauk as they chased down the target of 202 in a nail-biter. Sikandar Raza helped PBKS go over the line in the contest that went down to the very last ball.

How Sikandar Raza helped PBKS go over the line

Sikandar Raza and Jitesh Sharma were taking the game away from CSK after Liam Livingstone and Sam Curran helped them put pressure on Chennai ahead of the death overs. The match kept swinging with PBKS batters scoring runs and CSK finding timely scalps. But it all came down to the final over where PBKS needed 9 to win and Pathirana came to bowl for CSK. He gave 2 runs off the first three balls but Raza found enough in the next three balls to score 7 runs and go home.

