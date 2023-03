GT vs CSK: MS Dhoni at number 4, Ben Stokes to open? Here is CSK's probable eleven for IPL 2023 opening clash

Follow us on Image Source : PTI MS Dhoni in action

Chennai Super Kings will open their IPL 2023 campaign against Gujarat Titans. This might as well be MS Dhoni's last season, he would want the team to put up a much better performance compared to last year. Here is how the team might shape up.

Ben Stokes might open with Ruturaj Gaikwad as he is playing as a specialist batter. Devon Conway may have to warm the bench to make way for Dwaine Pretorius who will provide CSK with great bowling as well batting option.

Dhoni might bat at number four, considering that the franchise has plenty of options with them to finish things off at the backend. Jadeja, along with Dube with take on the all-rounder's role and Deepak Chahar should lead the bowling attack with Simarjeet Singh and Maheesh Theekshana.

CSK Probable Playing 11 against GT

Ben Stokes, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu, Dwaine Pretorius, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Deepak Chahar, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana

IPL 2023: CSK's Schedule

March 31, 2023: Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, Ahmedabad (7:30PM IST)

April 3, 2023: Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, Chennai (7:30PM IST)

April 8, 2023: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai (7:30PM IST)

April 12, 2023: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Chennai (7:30PM IST)

April 17, 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, Bengaluru (7:30PM IST)

April 21, 2023: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai (7:30PM IST)

April 23, 2023: Kolkata Knight RIders vs Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata (7:30PM IST)

April 27, 2023: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Jaipur (7:30PM IST)

April 30, 2023: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings, Chennai (3:30PM IST)

May 4, 2023: Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow (3:30PM IST)

May 6, 2023: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Chennai (3:30PM IST)

May 10, 2023: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Chennai (7:30PM IST)

May 14, 2023: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai (7:30PM IST)

May 20, 2023: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, Delhi (3:30PM IST)

Squad: Chennai Super Kings

Ben Stokes, Deepak Chahar, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Prashant Solanki, Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Maheesh Theekshana, Nishant Sindhu, Ajinkya Rahane, Dwaine Pretorius, Ajay Mandal, Subhranshu Senapati, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Bhagath Varma, Shaik Rasheed, Tushar Deshpande, Ravindra Jadeja

Latest Cricket News