Cricketer Rinku Singh to get married to MP Priya Saroj; check wedding date and venue Earlier in January, Priya Saroj's family had confirmed having 'meaningful talks' with Rinku Singh's father regarding the marriage of the two. Rinku and Priya are set to tie the knot in a lavishing wedding later in the year.

New Delhi:

Indian cricketer Rinku Singh is set to get married to Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj, multiple media reports claimed. Rinku and Priya will reportedly tie the knot in a lavish wedding in Varanasi.

Rinku and Priya's marriage speculations made the headlines earlier in January after the latter's father, Tufani Saroj (an SP MLA), confirmed that his family held 'meaningful talks' with Rinku's father regarding the marriage.

Reports now claim that the two will tie the knot on 18th November in Varanasi. The ring ceremony of the two will take place on June 8 at a seven-star hotel in Lucknow, while the wedding will take place at Hotel Taj in Varanasi, the reports added.

According to the sources, the close family members of both Rinku and Priya will be present in the ring ceremony. The politicians, film stars and industrialists will reportedly attend the wedding in November which will be in a traditional manner.

Previously there were also rumours of the two having been engaged. However, Priya's father, while speaking to India TV Digital, had denied the engagement rumours. He had confirmed that there were been talks between the two families but the engagement was not done. Tufani Saroj is a three-time Member of Parliament and current MLA from Uttar Pradesh.

"Priya is in Thiruvananthapuram at the moment for some work and no, her engagement with Rinku Singh has not happened. Yes, the talks are on between the families but the news of engagement is completely wrong," Tufani had told India TV Digital.

Notably, Priya is the youngest woman MP. She won the Machhlishahr seat at the age of 25 in the Lok Sabha Elections. She has also worked as a Supreme Court lawyer. Priya completed her schooling at the Air Force Golden Jubilee Institute in New Delhi. She graduated from Delhi University and also completed her LLB at Amity University, Noida.