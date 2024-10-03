Cricket West Indies announces central contracts, no place for former captain and veteran allrounder

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Shai Hope, Romario Shepherd and Gudakesh Motie (From left to right).

In a historic move, Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced multi-year contracts for numerous of its men's and women's players for the upcoming two years.

The landmark announcement comes after the signing of a new four-year Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed in January between CWI and the West Indies Players Association (WIPA).

The central contracts include 15 men's players and as many female players with senior pros like Deandra Dottin and Roston Chase making a return.

ODI captain Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie and Jayden Seales are the six male players who have been awarded multi-year contracts. On the other hand, Shemaine Campbelle, Hayley Matthews and Stafanie Taylor are the three female players who have earned multi-year contracts.

Batter Kavem Hodge and allrounder Ashmini Munisar have earned their maiden central contracts.

Notably, former captains Nicholas Pooran and Jason Holder have not been included in the central contracts. Veteran allrounder Andre Russell has also not found a place in the central contracts.

The contract period for the players on a one-year contract runs from 1 October 2024 to 30 September 2025 whereas for the multi-year awarded players, their contracts run from 1 October 2024 to 30 September 2026.

CWI Director of Cricket Miles Bascombe congratulated the players who have earned the central contracts and mentioned that the board is "committed to maintaining open and honest dialogue with players and being practical about the realities of the modern game".

"CWI has committed to maintaining open and honest dialogue with players and being practical about the realities of the modern game. The players have responded in kind and the acceptance of multi-year contracts is an indication of clarity, confidence, and commitment on both sides. I’d like to congratulate the entire contracted cohort on their performances in the last assessment period and I look forward to them building on those in next one," said Bascombe in a press release issued by CWI.

Men’s players awarded multi-year international contracts:

Shai Hope Alzarri Joseph Shamar Joseph Brandon King Gudakesh Motie Jayden Seales

Men’s players awarded one-year international contracts:

Alick Athanaze Kraigg Brathwaite Keacy Carty Roston Chase* Joshua Da Silva Kavem Hodge* Akeal Hosein Romario Shepherd Rovman Powell

Women’s players awarded multi-year international contracts are:

Shemaine Campbelle Hayley Matthews Stafanie Taylor

Women’s players awarded one-year international contracts are: