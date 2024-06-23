'Not an upset' - Cricket fraternity reacts to Afghanistan's T20 World Cup win over Australia

Follow us on Image Source : AP Afghanistan.

Afghanistan took revenge for a heartbreaking ODI World Cup 2023 loss as they registered their maiden win over Australia with a spectacular effort in a Super Eight clash of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. The win also helped Afghanistan snap Australia's eight-match winning streak in the marquee tournament.

Afghanistan's historic achievement has triggered various reactions from former cricketers and pundits of the game. Let's see how the cricketing fraternity reacted to Afghanistan's first-ever win over Australia across formats:

Afghanistan players react to historic achievement

The Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan was chuffed after the "massive win" and credited the century partnership between Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmanullah Gurbaz for setting up the foundation. Rashid also heaped praise on Gulbadin Naib and Mohammad Nabi for chipping in with crucial contributions and making a difference at the end.

"It's a massive win for us as a team and nation. Beating Australia is a great feeling. It is something we missed out, in 2023 ODI World Cup and also the 2022 World Cup in Australia," said Rashid during the post-match presentation.

"(Gurbaz-Ibrahim partnership) Quite important for us that we went back to the same XI. But also its about the opposition, we wanted to post our best XI, that's why we had made changes in the India game. But today we went back to the same XI as the group stage and top effort.

"(On Gulbadin Naib's performance) That's the beauty of the team, so many allrounders give you options. When you give him the ball, he is happy to receive it. The way Gulbadin bowled, his experience, that really helped today. Overall great effort by the boys. Nabi's crucial early wicket of Warner... pleasing to see," he added.

Gulbadin Naib opened up on the magnitude of the achievement and lauded the efforts of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran with the willow in hand.

"Thanks to dear Allah. We've waited for a long time. Big moment for our nation and our people. I have no words to say but thanks to the fans who have supported us in our career and cricket journey," said Naib while receiving his Player of the Match (POTM) award.

"I learnt from the batting innings on how to bowl. Thanks to Rashid for trusting me. It's a whole team effort, Rahmanullah, Zadran, and also Naveen for the momentum. Thank God we finally beat Australia.

"It is a great achievement for Afghanistan, we have achieved many things in the last ten years but this is a big achievement. In the last World Cup, we played well and in this World Cup, we beat New Zealand too. Australia are a champion side so for us it is a big tournament," he added.