Cricket Australia to honour Phil Hughes on 10-year death anniversary

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Tributes by fans to Phil Hughes.

Cricket Australia (CA) is going to honour Phil Hughes on the occasion of his 10-year death anniversary. CA has decided to fly flags at half-mast and players in the Sheffield Shield competition will wear black armbands to honour the former Australia Test cricketer.

The commemorations for Hughes will begin with the next round of the Sheffield Shield matches from Saturday (November 23) onwards.

The upcoming round will witness action between Hughes' former team South Australia and Western Australia. The two sides will take on each other at the Adelaide Oval in the 13th match of the season.

The 14th game of the season will see Hughes' childhood side New South Wales lock horns against Tasmania at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The match will start on Sunday, November 24.

The third match of the round will be played between Victoria and Queensland at the home ground of the latter - The Gabba in Brisbane.

Cricket Australia has decided to celebrate Hughes' playing career during the pink-ball Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Adelaide Oval. The Adelaide Test will begin on December 6. The apex cricket governing body in Australia will broadcast a documentary on Hughes before play on day one of the Adelaide Test.

"We understand this will be a time of reflection for the many people who knew and admired Phillip Hughes," Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. "We wanted to ensure that the Hughes family, particularly, were comfortable with any commemorations and that we celebrate Phillip's life and incredible achievements appropriately.

Notably, Hughes was playing for his domestic side South Australia against New South Wales in a Sheffield Sheild fixture at the Sydney Cricket Ground on November 25 when he was struck on his neck by a bouncer from Sean Abbott.

Despite earnest efforts, Hughes could not be saved and he passed away at the St Vincent's Hospital Sydney in Darlinghurst on November 27.