CPL 2024 Live telecast: When and where to watch Caribbean Premier League live on TV and streaming in India?

Follow us on Image Source : TKRIDERS X The 12th edition of the Caribbean Premier League will kick off on Thursday, August 29

The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is in its 12th edition and probably the latest in the year, given that the window has slowly changed from first week of August to the last. Even though the CPL 2024 is starting a bit late after the mutual agreement with the ECB over its clash with the Hundred, but the Cricket West Indies (CWI) would be glad that in the paucity of windows, they have been able to carve out their own and hence the player availability might not be an issue given there's no other T20 league running parallel. However, the clash with international cricket was inevitable.

The 12th edition of the CPL with some of the biggest names in T20 cricket will kick off on Thursday, August 29 with the new side Antigua and Barbuda Falcons taking on the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the opener. The Falcons will be waiting over Brandon King's fitness, who wasn't part of the recent T20 series, however, they have been able to put together a good first XI.

The defending champions Guyana Amazon Warriors and the Trinbago Knight Riders with the who's who of West Indies cricket definitely start as favourites but the Saint Lucia Kings will not be far behind.

When and where to watch the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2024 live on TV and OTT in India?

The evening games in the CPL will have a 4:30 AM IST start while on days with two matches, the first encounter will begin at 7:30 PM IST, followed by the second at 4:30 AM, the next day as per the Indian time. The same schedule will follow till the final on October 6 as far as the match timings are concerned.

The CPL 2024 will be broadcast live on TV through Star Sports Network while the live streaming will be available on the Fancode app and website.