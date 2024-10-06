CPL 2024 Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch Caribbean Premier League summit clash on TV and online?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Fans watching a CPL game.

Imran Tahir is turning out to be a charismatic leader for Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) at 45 and has the opportunity to ink his name in the history of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) as his side stands on the threshold of winning their second consecutive title.

The South African spinner has already made a name for himself in the league by becoming the first overseas player to bag 100 wickets.

Tahir has led Guyana brilliantly during the tournament and would want his team to play with the same gusto as they have throughout the course of the tournament, barring Qualifier 1.

Shimron Hetmyer has been the most successful batter for Guyana Amazon Warriors this season. Hetmyer has aggregated 391 runs in 12 matches at a strike rate of 187.98, including four half-centuries.

The southpaw has adopted an ultra-aggressive approach and smashed 21 fours and 31 sixes in the entire season thus far. Other than Hetmyer, Shai Hope has done the bulk of scoring for Guyana. Hope has accumulated 369 runs in 12 matches at a strike rate of 139.24, including three half-centuries.

For Saint Lucia Kings, skipper Faf du Plessis has walked the talk and led from the front. Du Plessis is their second-leading run-getter and scored 384 runs in 11 games at a strike rate of 148.83, including four fifties.

Johnson Charles has been their most prolific run-scorer this season. Charles has amassed 445 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate of 156.14, including four half-centuries.

In bowling, Noor Ahmad has done wonders for Saint Lucia Kings. The left-arm wrist spinner has snared 19 wickets in 11 matches at an economy rate of 6.32.

For Guyana, Gudakesh Motie has claimed 17 wickets in 12 matches at an economy rate of 7.51.

CPL 2024 Final Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The CPL final will get underway at 4:30 AM IST on Monday, October 7. The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports and streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

Saint Lucia Kings Squad:

Faf du Plessis(c), Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Tim Seifert(w), David Wiese, Matthew Forde, Johann Jeremiah, Ackeem Auguste, Alzarri Joseph, Khary Pierre, Noor Ahmad, Aaron Jones, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, McKenny Clarke, Sadrack Descarte, Mikkel Govia, Khari Campbell

Guyana Amazon Warriors Squad:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Moeen Ali, Shai Hope(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Dwaine Pretorius, Keemo Paul, Raymon Reifer, Kevin Sinclair, Gudakesh Motie, Imran Tahir(c), Shamar Joseph, Ronaldo Alimohamed, Azam Khan, Matthew Nandu, Kevlon Anderson, Tim Robinson, Junior Sinclair