CPL 2020: Colin Munro, Kieron Pollard guide TKR to seventh straight win

Kieron Pollard and Colin Munro combined to score 71 runs off the last five overs to set up Trinbago’s seventh straight win in the Caribbean Premier League.
The first-place Knight Riders scored 184 for four Tuesday then held the Jamaica Tallawahs to 165-6 to win by 19 runs as the tournament returned to the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba after playing 10 matches at Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain.
Munro top-scored for Trinbago with 65 before the home team's spinners took over to restrict the Tallawahs, with Pakistan-born Australian Fawad Ahmed taking 2-12 and Trinidadian left-armer Akeal Hosein returning 1-18.
Trinbago scored quickly with Munro and Pollard combining at the end of the innings after Sunil Narine’s 11-ball 29.
The margin of defeat would have been much greater if not for a late 65-run partnership between Andre Russell and Carlos Brathwaite.
Trinbago’s unbeaten run has given it a four-point lead over the St. Lucia Zouks and six-point buffer over the third-place Guyana Amazon Warriors. The Warriors (93-2) beat the Barbados Tridents (92 all out) by eight wickets in the second match Tuesday.