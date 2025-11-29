Controversy breaks out in WBBL after umpires call off game with only 3 runs remaining: Watch A rain-hit WBBL match ended in controversy as umpires abandoned the Strikers–Thunder clash with Sydney just three runs from victory. Thunder had dominated a five-over chase before the stoppage, triggering outrage from fans and commentators.

Adelaide:

A rain-hit fixture in the Women’s Big Bash League descended into controversy on Friday as Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Thunder saw their clash halted at a critical moment. The decision to abandon the match, taken when Thunder were within touching distance of victory, triggered widespread criticism and left both viewers and players grappling with disbelief.

The game had been compromised from the outset, with weather delays forcing a drastically shortened schedule of five overs per side. Once conditions cleared enough for play to begin, Thunder opted to chase after winning the toss. Adelaide managed 45, a total built around 22 off 13 balls from Laura Wolvaardt. Their score was kept in check by the accuracy of Shabnim Ismail and Chamari Athapaththu, who collectively conceded only 11 runs.

Sydney’s pursuit immediately shifted the momentum. Phoebe Litchfield launched an aggressive counter, smacking 35 runs from the first two overs. Darcie Brown, dealing with a wet ball, conceded repeated boundaries as Litchfield struck five fours and added a two in a single over. With ten wickets intact, Thunder moved within a single scoring shot of completing the chase.

At that point, steady rainfall that had hovered throughout the contest intensified. Umpires paused play after 2.5 overs. Moments later, they declared the match abandoned, even as Thunder remained only three runs short of their target. The abrupt ending became the spark for frustration that stretched far beyond the boundary.

Callum Ferguson left frustrated with the decision

Former Australia cricketer Callum Ferguson expressed extreme frustration on the umpire’s call, and even termed it a ‘disgrace’. Fellow commentators and viewers echoed similar sentiments, questioning why the match proceeded through heavier showers earlier but was halted during comparatively lighter precipitation in the final moments. Broadcasters highlighted that the drizzle was less severe at the stoppage than during multiple phases in which play had continued without hesitation.

The decision left Thunder’s players visibly stunned, their near-certain win slipping away due to circumstances outside their control. What began as a rain-threatened contest ended in a debate over consistency and judgment, one that is likely to shadow the WBBL long after the Adelaide clouds clear.