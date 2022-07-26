Commonwealth Games 2022: Marizanne Kapp of South Africa ruled out of multi-nation sporting event

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Marizanne Kapp ruled out of CWG 2022

Highlights Kapp has scored 2367 runs in 129 ODI matches

The all-rounder has also scored 1046 runs in over 84 T20I matches

Just days before the scheduled start of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, the South African women's cricket team faced a huge blow as in-form all-rounder Marizanne Kapp has been ruled out from the tournament. The development came just after Marizanne shortened her England Tour citing a family emergency. The Proteas all-rounder had to return home after her brother-in-law endured life-threatening injuries in an accident that left him in intensive care.

Considering the unavoidable circumstances in Kapp's family, Cricket South Africa had stated that her participation in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games was tentative and was yet to be confirmed. Weighing on the matter head coach Hilton Moreeng said that the all-rounder will be unavailable for the tournament. As of now, South Africa is taking on England in a multi-format series in which the hosts lead by 3-0. Before this South Africa also lost their star batter Lizelle Lee who announced her retirement from the international arena due to an ugly spat regarding a NOC to play in the 'Hundred'.

Before heading into the Commonwealth Games, the Proteas side does have a lot to look into. Their lead pace bowler Shabnim Ismail looks out of form as of now as she managed to take just two wickets in the ongoing series. Before this, Ismail had missed the Test match against England and she also had to miss the first ODI as she was nearing full fitness. The South African captain Sune Luus also seems to be going through loads of fitness issues as she hasn't been bowling that consistently and is sustaining an injury to her finger.

The South African head coach still seems to be positive about things going haywire and feels that both Ismail and Luus will be fit to bowl when they start their campaign against New Zealand on Sunday.

