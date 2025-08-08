Chris Woakes opens up on brave act to bat despite shoulder dislocation at Oval Test against India Chris Woakes bravely walked out to bat in the second innings of the fifth Test against India at the Oval despite having a dislocated shoulder. Woakes has opened up on his brave act at the Oval, where England fell short by six runs.

New Delhi:

Chris Woakes bravely turned out to bat despite having suffered a shoulder dislocation during the fifth Test of the series against India at The Oval. Woakes had picked up a big blow to his shoulder while trying to save a run during Day 1 of the Test and was ruled out of the remainder of the match. However, with the match and the series on the line, he defied the odds to come out to bat.

As he stepped down the stairs and reached the ground during the second innings, he was cheered by the spectators in attendance. England were 17 away when they lost their ninth wicket in the form of Josh Tongue. While Woakes had not batted during the first innings, he bravely came out to partner Gus Atkinson as England looked to seal the series as they were leading 2-1 at that point.

However, things didn't pan out the way Woakes and England wanted as India sealed the contest and levelled the series 2-2 with a comeback for the ages.

Woakes spoke on is fitness and the brave decision to bat at The Oval. "Yeah, I’m alright. I’ve been better, but it’s great to be here - thanks for having me," Woakes said during a Sky Cricket interview.

"It’s been a tough week with a few emotional ups and downs, but I’m glad to be here. My arm’s still in a sling, so I’m working on the recovery and waiting to know the full extent of the damage. All good otherwise."

Woakes did not play a single delivery as he came out with a sling on his dislocated shoulder. He was to bat left-handed if he had to face any ball. Atkinson shielded the all-rounder and farmed the strike. Woakes said the emotions were running high when he came out to bat.

"It’s strange when you have an injury like that. You think your game’s done, but as it gets closer, it’s never really about whether you’ll be out there or not — it’s about how you’re going to approach it. Emotions were running high. I was hoping we could get over the line with Gus at the other end so I wouldn’t have to face a ball, but unfortunately, that wasn’t to be," Woakes added.