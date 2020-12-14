BBL: Chris Lynn investigated for Covid-19 protocol breach

Image Source : BRISBANE HEAT File photo of Brisbane Heat captain Chris Lynn.

Brisbane Heat captain Chris Lynn and his club teammate Dan Lawrence are being investigated for possible breach of Covid-19 protocols put in place by Cricket Australia for the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL).

Lynn and Lawrence were allowed to take part in Heat's match against Sydney Thunder played on Monday evening at the Manuka Oval. However, they both had been asked to stay away from their teammates and not take part in any close huddles or celebrations over the course of the game, reports ESPNcricinfo.

CA issued a statement just hours before the Heat-Thunder match and stated that the two Heat players were being investigated for a breach after "coming into close contact with members of the public" on Saturday.

It is believed that both players and members of the public came in close contact and a selfie of the incident later emerged on social media which prompted CA's investigation.

"It is important we maintain the integrity of the bio-secure hub to ensure the safety of the public, players, staff and officials and minimise issues associated with travel between state borders during the tournament," said CA's head of security, Sean Carroll.

"While we are fortunate to live in a country with a low rate of infection compared with many other parts of the world, we are still in the midst of a global pandemic and, as we've seen on a number of occasions in Australia, Covid-19 breakouts and border closures remain a genuine risk," he added.

Earlier, Heat's Afghan import, Mujeeb ur Rahman, had tested positive for the coronavirus while in hotel quarantine on the Gold Coast. Rehman has since recovered and trained with the Heat on Sunday afternoon ahead.