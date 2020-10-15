IPL 2020: Universe boss is never nervous while batting, says Chris Gayle after KXIP’s win over RCB

Image Source : IPLT20.COM KXIP's Chris Gayle in action against RCB in Sharjah on Thursday.

Kings XI Punjab earned a big eight-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore after weeks of endurance as the side slumped to six defeats on the row. However, the victory didn't come without some last-minute jitters as with 2 runs needed the side gave away four dot balls including the wicket of a 50-up Chris Gayle to put themselves in all sorts of problem.

It wasn't before Nicholas Pooran's last ball six that KXIP ensured they ended their IPL 2020 woes, at least for the time being.

Chris Gayle, who scored 53 off 45 in his first game of the season to end KXIP’s woes, said he wasn’t nervous in the last over as he is the Universal boss and says strange things happen in cricket all the time.

“Not really. Come on man, it is the Universe Boss batting, how can I be nervous. I might give you a heart attack, I thought I had it in the bag but stranger things have happened in cricket. It was a good innings, first in IPL and now I can make myself available for 2021. I can get out of the bubble now and go,” he said.

Asked how did he feel not batting on his favourite position as an opener while batting on number 3, Gayle admitted that he doesn't like to be on the bench and is willing to play anywhere his team wants him to.

"The team asked me to do a job and I deliver, openers have been batting well and we didn't want to trouble that, Mayank and the captain have given us some good starts right through, the win was more important for the team. I thought it was important to keep fit, I don't like being on the bench but I was enjoying it and apart from the sickness I have been getting fitter," he said.

