Pujara's birthday wish for Rizwan takes Twitter by storm

Chesteshwara Pujara's birthday wish for Mohammed Rizwan has taken Twitter by storm. The wish might be a simple one, but it has brought fans of both countries together.

Pujara took to Twitter and wrote, "Happy birthday Rizwan! Have a fabulous year ahead."

Reacting to the Tweet, a lot of fans said that how the game of cricket can bring peace between the two countries.

Pujara had a monstrous County stint with Sussex, where he notched century after century. He also made a comeback to the Indian Test side that will take on England in July.

Earlier, Rizwan lauded Pujara for his concentration levels.

In terms of concentration levels and I told this to the coaches here too. In my whole career, the players with the most focus, and concentration are Younis bhai, Fawad Alam and Pujara's. Pujara is second on my list and Fawad Alam on three in terms of pure concentration and focus. I rate these three players very highly.

Speaking about the India-Pakistan rivalry, Rizwan said that he doesn't really feel strange about it.