Charlotte Edwards appointed England Women's head coach

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have appointed Charlotte Edwards as the head coach of the women's team. She replaces Jon Lewis at the top role who was sacked following England's 16-0 thrashing at the hands of Australia in the Ashes in January.

Edwards represented her country over 300 times during her illustrious career. During her 20-year playing career, Edwards won the World Cup twice and the Ashes a stunning five times. She has also enjoyed a decorated coaching career since retiring in 2017. As a head coach, she won the Women's Premier League (WPL) twice with Mumbai Indians and also won five titles with Southern Vipers in domestic cricket.

She also coached Southern Brave to three finals in the Women's Hundred and won the competition in the 2023 edition. Edwards also led the Sydney Sixers to the finals in her debut season as the team's coach in 2022-23.

"I am so delighted to once again be part of the leadership of the England Women's cricket team, and I cannot wait to take this team forward and drive us to success. It means the world to me to have the three lions on my chest once again. Leading England as captain was my life for 10 years and I will forever be passionate about this team and our legacy. We have such a talented group of players, and I am excited about working with them and improving them both as individuals and as a team," Edwards said in a statement.

Edwards' first assignment as the head coach will be the home series against the West Indies in May and then will face India ahead of the World Cup later in the year.