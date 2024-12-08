Charlie Dean joins elusive list, becomes third England women's player to take ODI hat-trick

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Charlie Dean celebrates with her teammate.

England all-rounder Charlie Dean etched her name into the history books as she has become just the third England player to take a hat-trick in women's ODIs. The star off-spin all-rounder achieved the feat in her team's dominant win over South Africa in the second ODI of the three-match series on Sunday, December 8.

Dean has become the third England player and first in 25 years to bag a hat-trick in women's ODIs. She joins the elite list of players featuring Carol Hodges and Clare Connor. Hodges was the first English women's player to take a hattrick in the format during a game against Denmark in 1993, while Connor was the last during an ODI against India in 1999.

Dean achieved her hattrick in the first innings after England had opted to bowl first. The off-spinner got Annerie Dercksen on the third ball of the 17th over before getting three consecutive wickets of Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk and Sinalo Jafta. After South Africa were 72/4, Dean got Kapp caught at mid-off on the final ball of the 17th over, before returning to take out de Klerk and Jafta in the first two deliveries of the 19th over. De Klerk was the first to go after Heather Knight scooped a catch off the deflection of the wicketkeeper. Jafta was then trapped in front of LBW.

The Proteas managed to make 137 as Dean ended the day with figures of 4/45 in her 10 overs. Chloe Tryon hit some blows with the lower order to push the total over 125. She made 45 from 49 deliveries but the hosts were outdone with more than 18 overs to go.

Coming to chase the score, England got off to a decent start with Tammy Beaumont and Maia Bouchier taking the game on. They put up an opening stand of 69 before a mini-collapse saw them at 82/3. Nat Sciver-Brunt and Danielle Wyatt-Hodge then took the mantle with a stand of 47. De Klerk trapped Sciver-Brunt in front in the 24th over but that was the final one required by the visitors and Amy Jones hit the winning runs to take the Three Lions home with seven wickets in hand and 26 overs to go.

With this win, England have levelled the three-match ODI series 1-1. They had earlier won the T20I series 3-0. The third and decider ODI of the series is set to take place on December 11 at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom.