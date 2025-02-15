Champions Trophy 2025 updated full squads of all eight teams

Follow us on Image Source : ICC Champions Trophy

The 2025 edition of the Champions Trophy will begin on February 19, with defending champions Pakistan taking on New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi. India will be opening their campaign on the following day against Bangladesh at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. It is the same ground where the Rohit Sharma-led side will be playing all their matches in the marquee tournament.

Meanwhile, the Men in Blue will miss the service of star pacer Jasprit Bumrah in the competition. He didn’t bowl in the second innings of the fifth Test against Australia due to back spasms and the 31-year-old eventually couldn’t recover for Champions Trophy. Several other reputed pacers will miss the tournament as well.

Australia pace duo Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood were ruled out of the tournament, owing to respective injuries. Recently, Mitchell Starc too announced of skipping the tournament due to personal reasons. Cameron Green and Mitchell Marsh will miss the tournament as well, while Marcus Stoinis announced retirement from the format after being named in the 15-member squad.

For South Africa, Anrich Nortje and Gerald Coetzee have been ruled out. The veteran duo of Trent Boult and Tim Southee retired from international cricket while the same can be said for Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan. On the other hand, Pakistan will miss the service of Saim Ayub, who’s out with a fracture in his right ankle.

England will be missing Ben Stokes, while Jonny Bairstow is no longer in the scheme of things.

Champions Trophy 2025 Full Squads

Group A

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Bangladesh: Nazmul Hossain Shanto (c), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, MD Mahmud Ullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Jacob Duffy.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Group B

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Farid Malik, Naveed Zadran. Reserves: Darwish Rasooli, Bilal Sami

England: Jos Buttler (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood

Australia: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserve: Cooper Connolly.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch. Travelling reserve: Kwena Maphaka