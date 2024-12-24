Champions Trophy 2025 schedule revealed, Dubai to host India vs Pakistan on February 23

Follow us on Image Source : PCB/X India to begin their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign against Bangladesh on February 20

ICC revealed the full schedule for the Men's Champions Trophy 2025 on Tuesday, December 24. Dubai will host India's highly-anticipated clash against Pakistan on February 23. The hosts Pakistan will take on New Zealand in the tournament opener in Karachi on February 19 and India will begin their campaign against Bangladesh on February 20.

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host India's all three group-stage games and the first semi-final fixture. The final will be played at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on March 9 only if India fail to progress to the summit clash. Dubai will host the summit clash if the Men in Blue qualify for the final.

“The ICC is delighted to release the schedule for the Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, marking the tournament's much-anticipated return since 2017," the ICC Chairman Jay Shah said. "The thrilling competition, in which eight teams battle it out to claim the iconic white jackets, will provide fans with 15 matches of unmissable entertainment.

“This edition will take place in Pakistan and the UAE, and with Dubai also serving as the home of the ICC headquarters, it represents an opportunity to showcase the best of cricket with heritage and modernity. This Champions Trophy is truly poised to be an unmissable celebration of the World Cricket’s finest.”

ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 schedule

19 Feb – Pakistan v New Zealand, National Stadium, Karachi

20 Feb – Bangladesh v India, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

21 Feb – Afghanistan v South Africa, National Stadium, Karachi

22 Feb – Australia v England, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

23 Feb – Pakistan v India, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

24 Feb - Bangladesh v New Zealand, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

25 Feb – Australia v South Africa, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

26 Feb – Afghanistan v England, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

27 Feb – Pakistan v Bangladesh, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

28 Feb – Afghanistan v Australia, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

1 Mar – South Africa v England, National Stadium, Karachi

2 Mar – New Zealand v India, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

4 Mar – Semi-final 1, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

5 Mar – Semi-final 2, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

9 Mar – Final - Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

India and Pakistan are drawn in Group A with Bangladesh and New Zealand while Australia, England, Afghanistan and South Africa are in Group B.