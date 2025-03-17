Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan suffers massive loss similar to the cost of an F-35 fighter jet After the conclusion of the Champions Trophy 2025, various media reports stated that the PCB have incurred some major losses from hosting the marquee event.

The Champions Trophy 2025 concluded with the Indian team emerging victorious. The Men in Blue remained unbeaten throughout the competition and won their third Champions Trophy title. The tournament was originally supposed to be held in Pakistan, but due to the Indian team's refusal to travel to the country, the ICC decided to host the tournament in a hybrid model with India playing their games of the competition in Dubai.

Notably Pakistan cricket was already in a state of bother due the national team putting in subpar performances and unable to get a positive result, and now the PCB hosting the Champions Trophy seems to have burnt a huge hole in the board's pocket.

According to various media reports, the PCB have incurred a hefty loss of Rs. 869 crore after hosting the Champions Trophy. It is interesting to note that an F-35 fighter jet can be bought for a lesser amount than the losses incurred by the board.

According to reports, Pakistan had spent about PKR 18 billion to upgrade their venues in the Champions Trophy. The cost of the upgrade ended up 50 per cent more than the anticipated budget. The PCB, according to the reports, also spent $40 million on event preparations. However, the earnings only amounted to $6 million, according to the aforementioned reports.

To make up for the heavy losses, the PCB have reportedly taken some drastic steps as well. The board have opted to reduce the match fees for the national T20 championship by 90 per cent, even reducing the reserve player payment by 87.5 per cent.

On the field, the situation has been quite similar for the Men in Green as well. After an early exit from the Champions Trophy, Pakistan failed to get off to a good start to their subsequent white-ball series against New Zealand as well.