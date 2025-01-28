Champions Trophy 2025: Injury worries for key players of South Africa and Australia ahead of tournament

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY David Miller and Marcus Stoinis

South Africa's injury concerns continue to grow as their veteran player David Miller went off the field during Paarl Royals' clash against Durban Super Giants on Monday (January 27) in the ongoing season of SA20. Miller was fielding in the covers in the 14th over of the innings when he was unable to stop the ball hit by Marcus Stoinis.

A couple of deliveries later, Miller left the field accompanied by the Royals' support staff. He walked gingerly but managed to climb the stairs by himself and into the change room. However, the Royals skipper didn't come out to bat later with his team chasing down the 144-run target without much fuss. After the match, Miller revealed that he left the field due to a tight groin.

"My right groin is a little tight. It's just a little tweak. Tried to get off before it could get any worse," Miller said. Meanwhile, Lungi Ngidi's continuous absence is also a concern for South Africa. He missed the fourth consecutive match for the Royals and overall, has missed five out of eight matches for them this season.

It was his comeback to competitive cricket after missing the entire international season at home with a groin injury. However, the Royals camp has indicated that the fast bowler is being eased back into his regular bowling rhythm after injury. Last week, Royals' coach Trevor Penny indicated that Ngidi would return for the clash against Johannesburg Super Kings on Thursday and then will feature in the playoffs as well.

In the meantime, Australia would also be concerned for Marcus Stoinis after he left the field midway through his third over. Playing his second match of the season for Durban Super Giants, Stoinis had earlier smacked an unbeaten 55 off 40 balls to propel his team to 143. However, while bowling in the 18th over later in the match, he walked off after bowling just three deliveries with Wiaan Mulder completing his over.

"He just felt something in his hamstring. I don't think it was too serious but obviously the logical thing to do as a fast bowler is to go off the field. So I'm sure the medical staff will assess and then communicate with Cricket Australia. But I think he'll be okay. He's a soldier, he's a fighter and he's a big unit so I'm sure he'll be okay," DSG skipper Keshav Maharaj said after the match.