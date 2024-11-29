Champions Trophy 2025: ICC to take final decision on potential hybrid model on November 30

Follow us on Image Source : PCB/X Champions Trophy 2025 will begin on February 19

The ICC is set to make a final decision about the potential hybrid model for the ICC ChampionsTrophy 2025 venue on Saturday, November 30. The ICC held a virtual meeting with the PCB and BCCI representatives to solve the dilemma regarding the venue and schedule for the ninth edition of the tournament on Friday.

Pakistan were solely selected to host the Champions Trophy but the BCCI refused to send their team to their neighbouring country due to security concerns and requested for a hybrid model, where the Indian team will be playing all their matches at a neutral venue.

However, India's stance to not send their team to Pakistan triggered heavy criticism from the PCB who were adamant about hosting the entire tournament. The ICC had asked the PCB to consider and provide their final confirmation on the potential hybrid model but the Pakistani board refuses to cave in.

"Pakistan will not keep participating in events in India while Indian authorities keep refusing to send their teams to Pakistan. Such an imbalance is not acceptable," Mohsin Naqvi told media in Lahore on Wednesday. "Our stance is well known. We will safeguard Pakistan's interests."

On the other hand, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has stayed firm on their decision not to send their team to Pakistan. The ICC is facing strong pressure from the involved parties as they must disclose the schedule 90 days before the kickoff but they are already 10 days late.