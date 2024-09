Champions Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi live in action in India?

Follow us on Image Source : CHAMPIONSCUP YOUTUBE Champion One-Day Cup 2024 Live Streaming

Champions Cup 2024: The first edition of Pakistan's new domestic cricket league was kicked off with Mohammad Rizwan's Markhor recording a huge 160-run win over the Panthers in the opening match on Thursday, September 12.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) introduced a new List A tournament comprising five teams to revive domestic cricket in the country. All major cricketers including Test captain Shan Masood and white-ball skipper Babar Azam are featuring in the tournament.

Star cricketers Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi will look to regain their form after a disappointing performance in the recent Test series against Bangladesh. Indian cricket fans can enjoy the live broadcast of all matches for free.

Champions One-Day Cup 2024 live streaming and telecast

When is the Champions Cup 2024 starting?

The Champions Cup 2024 has begun on September 12 and the final will be played on September 29.

At what time do the Champions Cup matches begin?

The Champions Cup 2024 matches will begin at 03:30 PM IST, 3:00 PM Local Time (Faisalabad).​

Champions Cup 2024 venue

The Champions One-Day Cup matches will take place at Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad.

Where can you watch the Champions Cup 2024 live on TV?

Unfortunately, there is no live telecast for the Champions One-Day Cup matches available for Indian fans.

Where can you watch the Champions Cup 2024 matches online in India?

Indian cricket fans can enjoy the live streaming of the Champions Cup 2024 matches for free on Sports Central's YouTube channel.

Champions One-Day Cup 2024 Squads

Lions: Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Abdullah Shafique, Aamir Jamal, Aamer Yamin, Faisal Akram, Hassan Nawaz, Hunain Shah, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Butt, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Asghar, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Mohammad Taha, Omair Bin Yousuf, Rohail Nazir, Shahab Khan, Sharoon Siraj, Sirajuddin, Waqar Hussain.

Stallions: Mohammad Haris (c), Babar Azam, Abrar Ahmed, Adil Amin, Azam Khan, Haris Rauf, Hussain Talat, Jahandad Khan, Junaid Ali, Maaz Ahmad Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Amir Khan, Saad Khan, Shamyl Hussain, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Ubaid Shah, Yasir Khan, Zaman Khan.

Markhors: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Fakhar Zaman, Abdul Samad, Akif Javed, Ali Usman, Bilawal Bhatti, Haseebullah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Faizan, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Mohammad Sarwar Afridi, Muhammad Imran, Naseem Shah, Nisar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shahnawaz Dahan.

Dolphins: Saud Shakeel (c), Aftab Ibrahim, Asif Ali, Awais Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Kashif Ali, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Muhammad Akhlaq, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Muhammad Riazullah, Noman Ali, Qasim Akram, Sameen Gul, Sarfaraz Ahmed (mentor), Sahibzada Farhan, Sufiyan Moqim, Umar Amin, Usman Qadir.

Panthers: Shadab Khan (c), Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Ahmed Bashir, Ali Asfand, Ali Raza, Amad Butt, Arafat Minhas, Azan Awais, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Umar, Mohammad Zeeshan, Mubasir Khan, Rehan Afridi, Rizwan Mehmood, Saim Ayub, Umar Siddiq, Usama Mir, Usman Khan, Usman Salahuddin.