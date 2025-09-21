'Chal b***ke': Abhishek Sharma gives a mouthful to Shaheen Afridi in IND vs PAK clash | Watch

Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill took India to a brilliant start in the second innings of their clash against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 21. Abhishek slammed Shaheen Shah Afridi for a six off the first ball of the run-chase as he swivelled and pulled him behind.
Abhishek created history as he became the first bowler to hit Shaheen for a six off the first ball of his spell. Abhishek then gave Shaheen a mouthful as he walked towards Shubman Gill for a punch of gloves and stared the Pakistani speedster with anger.
Watch the video here:
More to follow...