Central Zone announce squad for Duleep Trophy, India wicket-keeper named captain Central Zone announced its squad for the upcoming Duleep Trophy. Dhruv Jurel, who featured for India in the fifth Test against England, has been named the new captain. Rajat Patidar has been picked but his availability depends on his fitness.

New Delhi:

India’s wicketkeeper batter Dhruv Jurel has been named captain of the Central Zone squad for the upcoming Duleep Trophy. The 24-year-old recently featured in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series in England, where he made his presence felt in the latter stages. After sitting out the first two Tests, he stepped in as a substitute wicketkeeper for the third and fourth matches.

He earned a spot in the playing XI for the final Test at The Oval, stepping in for Rishabh Pant, who suffered a foot injury. While Jurel impressed with his sharp glove work, he couldn't quite leave a mark with the bat during a high-pressure run chase.

Joining Jurel in the squad is left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav, whose omission from the playing XI throughout the England series drew considerable criticism from former cricketers and fans alike. Many had expected him to feature prominently given his recent form, but he did not get an opportunity. The Duleep Trophy will now serve as a key platform for the spinner to push for national selection once again.

Batter Rajat Patidar has also been named, although his availability remains in question due to a lingering injury. The selectors will monitor his fitness ahead of the tournament. Among the fast bowlers, Deepak Chahar brings experience and swing bowling strength, while Khaleel Ahmed, fresh from a county stint in England, is expected to add variety with his left-arm pace.

The squad also features a mix of promising domestic talent, including Saransh Jain, Aditya Thakare, and Manav Suthar. Harsh Dubey and Ayush Pandey bolster the all-round department, while youngsters like Aryan Juyal and Danish Malewar will be aiming to make their mark on the big stage.

The list of standby players includes several familiar names in the domestic circuit, such as Mahipal Lomror and Upendra Yadav, alongside pacers Yash Thakur and Kuldeep Sen.

Central Zone Squad for Duleep Trophy 2025:

Dhruv Jurel (captain & wicketkeeper), Rajat Patidar, Aryan Juyal, Danish Malewar, Sanchit Desai, Kuldeep Yadav, Aditya Thakare, Deepak Chahar, Saransh Jain, Ayush Pandey, Shubham Sharma, Yash Rathod, Harsh Dubey, Manav Suthar, Khaleel Ahmed

Standbys:

Madhav Kaushik, Yash Thakur, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Mahipal Lomror, Kuldeep Sen, Upendra Yadav