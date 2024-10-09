Catch of Women's T20 World Cup? Radha Yadav pulls off a stunner, leaves Jemimah shell-shocked - WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI WOMEN X/SCREENGRAB Radha Yadav plucked a blinder in the very first over of India's bowling in the game against Sri Lanka

Team India made a short work of Sri Lanka in their third Women's T20 World Cup match in Dubai on Wednesday, October 9. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur asked for an improved show and it was a staggering improvement as the Women in Blue first put up a massive score of 172 runs on the board and then defended it later by 82 runs to move to the second spot on the points table in Group A. While Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet starred with the bat, it was Radha Yadav, who stole the show in the field.

The incident took place on the second delivery of Sri Lanka's batting innings. Vishmi Gunaratne went after a widish delivery from Renuka Singh Thakur with a wild slog. Gunaratne didn't get it from the middle of the bat, however, since the field was up, there was a chance that it might have landed in no man's land until there wasn't.

Radha Yadav from point and Jemimah Rodrigues from covers made a run for it. It was always far from Jemimah and hence Radha was in pursuit. Radha went all the way and had to make a dive to get both hands on the ball as she held on to probably one of the best catches in Women's T20 World Cup history. Radha made sure that the ball stayed in her hands and Jemimah was shell-shocked. She couldn't believe that Radha actually caught it and so was the reaction from the bowler Renuka.

Radha, the substitute fielder went on to take a couple of more catches as she made up for skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's absence and more in the field. It was a clinical display with the ball from the Indian bowlers as the Women in Blue enhanced their chances of qualification to the semi-finals. India need to beat Australia to not depend on other results to advance to the semi-finals.