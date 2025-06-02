Captain Shreyas Iyer comes clutch as Punjab Kings knock Mumbai Indians out, set up final date with RCB Punjab Kings chased down a 204-run target in just 19 overs, led by skipper Shreyas Iyer's unbeaten 87 off just 41 balls in a crunch game against the Mumbai Indians in the second qualifier on Sunday in Ahmedabad. Punjab Kings will now be up against RCB in the final of IPL 2025.

Ahmedabad : Punjab Kings continued their smashing run in the 2025 edition of the IPL as Shreyas Iyer's men came back strong from the blip in the first qualifier to prevail over the Mumbai Indians in the second and qualify for the franchise's second final of IPL history.