Cameron Green at 3, star batter likely to be out; Australia's Probable Playing XI for WTC final Australia have some big selection calls to make as they look to defend their World Test Championship title. Cameron Green is all set to make a return and is likely to slot in at No.3 with the Aussies having to make a call for the opening partner of Usman Khawaja.

New Delhi:

Australia bid to defend their World Test Championship title when they meet Temba Bavuma's South Africa in the final at Lord's in a couple of days' time. The Aussies are being considered favourites for the Test championship despite some question marks lingering over the team combination.

The Aussies will have to see who opens with Usman Khawaja with several names in the fray. Captain Pat Cummins will be returning after missing the Sri Lanka Test series due to the birth of his second child.

Meanwhile, Cameron Green is also set to make a return after his injury layoff. Green is likely to slot in at No.3 on his Test return as he will have to move up a position from No.4, which will be occupied by Steve Smith. Smith had vacated his No.4 for Green as he went to open after David Warner's retirement, a move that backfired and pushed Smith to No.4 again. That will be the case for the final as well.

Labuschagne faces heat, the opening question for Australia

Green will play as a pure batter and can slot in at any place from opening to No.6, but it seems that he might get a spot at No.3 as the Aussies will need a pace all-rounder in Beau Webster at No.6. That means Marnus Labuschagne, who has been out of form, might have to make his way out from the team or will have to open, something which he has not done in Test cricket. Labuschagne has been not in form Labuschagne with no hundred in his last 29 innings and his recent scores of 0,4 and 23 in the County Championship worsen his case.

The defending champions have been shuffling with Usman Khawaja's opening partners since the retirement of David Warner. They have tried Steve Smith, Travid Head, Sam Konstas and Nathan McSweeney at the top. Konstas and MacSweeney opened during the Border-Gavaskar series, while Head was the opener during Australia's last Test series.

The Aussies are likely to go with either Labuschagne or Konstas at the top with Green looking locked at No.3.

The Hazlewood vs Boland question

Another crucial selection call for Australia to make is the Hazlewood vs Boland question. Boland has torn batting line-ups apart in the games that he has played, while Hazlewood's unbelievable consistency makes him hard to be seated.

Both are coming back after injuries. Boland battled knee soreness but has said that he is pain-free for the first time in 18 months now. Hazlewood also had shoulder issues but played in the IPL playoffs after his rehab in Australia.

Boland recently said 'I just want to make their decision as hard as possible', while Hazlewood has stated 'I'm bowling probably the best over my career'. This makes the selection call that much difficult for Australia. With less than two days from the final, Australia will have to make a call now.

Australia's Probable Playing XI:

Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas/Marnus Labushcagne, Cameron Green, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood/ Scott Boland, Nathan Lyon