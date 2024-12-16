Brisbane weather report: Will rain help India draw 3rd Test against Australia at Gabba?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Brisbane weather is not great as rain allowed only 33.1 overs of play on third day of IND vs AUS Test

The third Test between India and Australia seems to be heading towards a draw with rain having the final say on the third day. Only 33.1 overs of play was possible with rain interrupting play as many as six times and much to the delight of the Indian fans, the Brisbane weather isn't great for the next two days either. The rain allowed only 13.2 overs of play on the opening day while the clouds were clear on Sunday.

As far as the forecast for the next two days is concerned, according to Accuweather, there is a 100% and 89% chance of rain on Days 4 and 5 of the Brisbane Test. There is a lot of overnight rain is the forecast while the showers are also likely around 11 AM local time. It will be cloudy right through even as there is around 20-30% chance of rain through the day which might lead to yet another stop-start affair.

On Wednesday (December 18), which is officially the last day of the Test, there is a prediction of a thunderstorm at 1 PM local time which could really be enough to wash out the day. India will have to make sure to bat well and not throw their wickets away whenever the play happens in the next couple of days.

Looking at the forecast, certainly, the Brisbane Test is heading towards a draw but funny things have happened in cricket and Australia will be hoping to that the weather stays fair to them so that they skittle India out twice on the last two days.

As for the match, India ended the third day at 51/4, 394 runs behind Australia who posted 445 runs in their first innings after losing the toss. KL Rahul is batting on 33 while skipper Rohit Sharma is yet to open his account.