Brett Lee talks to Indian-origin Nikhil Chaudhary in Hindi during BBL match, chat goes viral - WATCH

Delhi-born Indian-origin Australian player Nikhil Chaudhary has become a toast of the town more in India than Australia during the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL). Chaudhary, who played with the Indian Under-19 team and then for Punjab, moved to Australia in 2019 to pursue his cricket career and the contract with the Hobart Hurricanes in BBL 13 has been the biggest break his career could get as far as his achieving his dreams as a cricketer are concerned.

Chaudhary has taken the BBL storm with not just his batting and bowling but also with the style and swag, that comes with being Punjabi. Now during the game between the Hurricanes and the Melbourne Renegades, Chaudhary was on the player mic and one of the commentators, former Australian cricketer Brett Lee, who has spent time in India during the IPL And with the broadcaster Star Sports as an expert, started talking to him in Hindi.

Here's how the conversation went:

Lee: Hi Nikhil, Brett Lee here! Aap kaise ho? (How are you?)

Nikhil: Main thik hoon (I am fine, Thanks.)

Lee: My Hindi thoda thoda, aapse milke khushi hui (I know only a bit of Hindi but it's nice to meet you.)

Nikhil: Dhanyawad (Thank You). Your Hindi is too good mate.

Lee: Na, I'm still trying mate!

Nikhil didn't get to bat during the match at the Marvel Stadium on Thursday, January 4 but with the ball he took the big wicket of Quinton de Kock. Hurricanes won their third match of the competition as they stayed alive in the hunt for the top 4 by chasing down 148 runs owing to Sam Hain's quickfire half-century while the Renegades slumped to their fifth sixth loss.

Hurricanes have four matches remaining and even if they win three out of those, they will be in contention to qualify in the top four while Brisbane Heat lead the table currently with five wins in 7 matches.