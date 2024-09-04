Brendon McCullum is my inspiration and I love his aggression, says Delhi's rising star Vansh Bedi | Exclsuive

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Vansh Bedi Exclusive Interview.

When the Delhi Premier League (DPL) got underway on August 17, there were several question marks but arguably the biggest of them all was whether it would be as successful as some of the other state-based T20 competitions like the TNPL and the UP T20 League among others.

However, most of those questions were answered when Purani Delhi 6 took on South Delhi Superstarz in the tournament opener. Players from both teams engaged in an intriguing arm-wrestle and South Delhi pipped Purani Delhi in a high-scoring contest.

Ayush Badoni (57 runs off 29 balls) and Priyansh Arya (57 runs off 30 balls) hogged the limelight and took South Delhi home with five balls to spare. Though Purani Delhi lost despite scoring 197 batting first, their wicketkeeper-batter Vansh Bedi won many hearts and caught attention with his lightning-quick cameo of 47* off 19 deliveries.

It was Vansh's knock that allowed Purani Delhi to post such a huge total. He batted at a strike rate of 247.36 and struck four fours and as many sixes.

Vansh backed it up with yet another quick blitz when he struck 30* off 18 balls in a winning cause against West Delhi Lions in match number seven. But the game where the wicketkeeper-batter truly unleashed himself came on August 29 against East Delhi Riders when he hammered 96 off 41 balls in a losing cause against East Delhi Riders.

In such a short DPL stint, Vansh has already showcased his power-hitting ability and proved he is one for the future. However, surprisingly enough this is the first time Vansh is playing at such a huge competition after not being able to represent Delhi in any age-group cricket.

Vansh Bedi Interview:

"I got shortlisted to play in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) based on my performances in the local leagues," Vansh told India TV in an exclusive interview.

"I scored 550 runs this year in 10 matches (league games). Last year, I scored somewhere around 550 runs in six games in the Hot Weather tournament. That was the point where I got into a bit of a limelight and got considered for playing in the DPL. I got a call from Lalit bhaiya (Upadhayay) saying that 'I have picked you and now you have to prove yourself'."

Having not played any age-group cricket for Delhi, Vansh has finally found his launchpad in the form of DPL and is not in the mood to fret about the past.

"It's a part of life. Representing the state board (Delhi) has been on my mind ever since I started playing the sport and unfortunately, I haven't managed to do that. But all thanks to my family and coaches who have got my back and are always by my side," he added.

Vansh revealed that his mother got him into playing professional cricket and he always looked up to his maternal uncle who played for Delhi.

"I am a right-handed batter. I have been playing cricket for the last 15 years. I was six when my mother took me to a cricket academy and said, "This is what you have to do". From the very beginning, she was very clear that you have to make a career in cricket.

"My maternal uncle used to play for Delhi and he has been an inspiration from the very beginning.

"I see this (DPL) as a golden opportunity. It has come knocking on my doors. Last year, when the UPCA launched the UP T20 League, all of us in Delhi started wondering when would we get our own league. Thanks to Mr. Rohan Jaitley who took the initiative and gave this opportunity to cricketers in Delhi.

"The standard in the DPL is very high. Players are highly professional and we have every facility at our disposal," he mentioned.

Vansh looks up to the former New Zealand wicket-keeper batter Brendon McCullum and India allrounder Hardik Pandya and has moulded his game in the same genre.

Brendon McCullum has been my inspiration from the very beginning. I just love him and his aggression.

I like Hardik Pandya. I admire his big-hitting ability. If you have the muscular strength of Hardik then you can clear any ground easily.

Moving forward, Vansh wants to break into Delhi's U23 side and is expecting more chances to make rapid strides in his career.

"My next target is to represent Delhi in my age category i.e. U23 and if I do well then hopefully Delhi will give me more chances to prove myself," he concluded.