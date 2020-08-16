BREAKING: Former Indian cricketer Chetan Chauhan dies; tested positive for COVID-19 in July

Former Indian cricketer Chetan Chauhan passed away today after suffering from multi-organ failure. He had tested positive for COVID-19 in July and was yet to recover from the infection when he developed kidney and blood pressure problems. The doctors had since put him on life support.

The former Indian cricketer was initially admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi PGI Hospital in Lucknow, before being shifted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after a deterioration in health condition.

"My elder brother Shri Chetan Chauhan has left us today after fighting a good battle. I sincerely thank everyone who had prayed for his recovery. His son Vinayak will be reaching anytime and we will then perform last rites," Pushpendra told PTI.

Chauhan was one of the mainstays in the Indian Test lineup in the 1970s, having appeared for the team in 40 Tests between 1969 and 1978. He scored 2,084 runs in his Test career with an average of 31.57. He also represented India in seven ODIs.

The former cricketer, a veteran of 40 Tests, is mostly remembered for accompanying ex-captain Sunil Gavaskar at the start of each innings around the 70s. The pair have 10-century partnerships and is one of the successful opening pairs in Indian Test cricket. Chauhan was also the first Test player to have amassed 2000 runs without scoring a century. In 59 opening stands with the legendary batsman, Chetan has stitched 3022 runs.

Born in Uttar Pradesh, Chauhan moved to Maharashtra in 1960 where he developed an interest in cricket, representing Pune University in 1966-67. He impressed with his performances and was eventually selected for the West Zone, and even opened with Gavaskar during a match in the inter-zonal trophy.

In 1967, he was selected in the Maharashtra Ranji side. Two years later, he made his international debut against New Zealand in Bombay (now Mumbai).

He made 179 First-class appearances, which also included outings for Delhi Ranji side during the later stages of his career.

Post his cricket career, Chauhan entered politics and served as a two-time Lok Sabha MP. At the time of his death, he held the position of Sainik Welfare, Home Guards, PRD and Civil Security Ministry in the Uttar Pradesh cabinet. He also served as a sports minister in the state in 2019.

He was the recipient of the prestigious Arjuna Award (1981).

