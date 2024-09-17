BR vs SKN, CPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Barbados Royals vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Follow us on Image Source : BARBADOS ROYALS X Barbados Royals will take on the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in their final home game of CPL 2024

Barbados Royals will take on the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in their final home game of the 2024 edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) at the Kensington Oval on Tuesday, September 17. The Royals apart from their only blip against the Trinbago Knight Riders, have been splendid through the season winning almost everything. The Royals have found different players putting their hand up every time the team needs with Quinton de Kock leading from the front.

There might be uncertainty around De Kock's future in international cricket but he is ensuring that he is the first name on everyone's mind in franchise cricket with a superb run at the top in pink. A seventh T20 century in the last game against the Guyana Amazon Warriors, who are the defending champions no less, provided an easy win for the Royals and the Rovman Powell-led side will be keen to finish in front of their home fans with a bang.

What about the Patriots? Whatever could go wrong for them has gone wrong as despite having players like Kyle Mayers, Wanindu Hasaranga and Anrich Nortje in their ranks, the 2021 champions haven't just come together well. With six defeats in seven matches, the Patriots are on the verge of an early elimination and would hope to stay alive in the competition and Royals will be their toughest competition.

My Dream11 team for CPL 2024 Match No 18, BR vs SKN

Quinton de Kock, Andre Fletcher, Kyle Mayers, Mikyle Louis, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Naveen ul Haq, Maheesh Theekshana, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

Probable Playing XIs

Barbados Royals: Quinton de Kock (wk), Alick Athanaze, Kadeem Alleyne, Rovman Powell (c), David Miller, Rivaldo Clarke, Jason Holder, Keshav Maharaj, Obed McCoy, Naveen-ul-Haq, Maheesh Theekshana

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Evin Lewis, Andre Fletcher (c & wk), Kyle Mayers, Rilee Rossouw, Mikyle Louis, Josh Clarkson, Wanindu Hasaranga, Johann Layne, Anrich Nortje, Veerasammy Permaul, Tabraiz Shamsi