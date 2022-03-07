Body of Shane Warne transferred to Bangkok before flight to Australia

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY File photo of Shane Warne

The body of Australia cricket legend Shane Warne has been transported to Thailand's capital Bangkok before being flown back to his country of birth.

The convoy of ambulance and police drove overnight from Surat Thani province, south of Thailand, to an airport in Bangkok.

Thai police have concluded 52-year-old Warne died of natural causes while on holiday on the resort island of Koh Samui.

Warne was considered to be one of the greatest bowlers in the history of cricket and helped Australia win the World Cup in 1999.



He was also part of five Ashes-winning teams during his 15-year international career.

The family of Warne has requested a quick return of his body to Australia.

Thai authorities said they have been working closely with the Australian ambassador in Thailand, to expedite paperwork and formalities in order to accommodate the family's request.

Warne's family have also accepted the offer of a state funeral in the wake of the cricketing icon's sudden death.

- Reported by PTI