Blow for Pakistan, star player ruled out of team's T20 World Cup 2024 opener against USA

Ahead of their T20 World Cup 2024 opening match against co-hosts USA, Babar Azam's Pakistan have been dealt with a big blow. The Men in Green will be missing out on their star all-rounder Imad Wasim for the opening clash on Thursday, June 6 due to a side strain, the Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed on the eve of the game.

"Imad Wasim will not be available for selection for Thursday’s match as he has been advised rest by the PCB Medical Team," PCB said. Notably, the all-rounder picked up pain in his ribs during Pakistan's four-match series against England, preceding the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024. He picked pain in his right rib during a net session ahead of the fourth and final T20I against England on May 30 at The Oval.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam addressed the media and stated that the all-rounder will be available for the next games.

"The medical staff is monitoring him and he will be available for the remaining matches in the World Cup," the Pakistan skipper told media.

The Men in Green are placed alongside India, USA and Ireland in Group A. After taking on the USA, Pakistan will then meet their arch-rivals India on June 9.

Imad Wasim came out of retirement alongside pacer Mohammed Amir months before the T20 World Cup 2024 and made himself available for the global tournament.

Ahead of their match in the tournament, Babar opened up on the pitches. "They (pitches) appear good for pace bowlers and we have a very good pace attack so the pitches seem good for us," he said.

The star batter also said that the team has no issues with the facilities at the World Cup. "It is okay. We have no complaints and we have seen all this before. Not playing any warm-up games before our first match could have been a problem but we have come here after playing some cricket. It is not an issue for us," he said.

Pakistan's squad for T20 World Cup 2024:

Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan