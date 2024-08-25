Blow for England, Mark Wood ruled out of remainder of Sri Lanka series, ECB names replacement

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY James Anderson and Mark Wood.

The England Cricket team has been dealt with a blow as the injured Mark Wood has been ruled out of the remainder of the Sri Lanka Test series.

The England Cricket Board confirmed the development on Sunday, a day after their five-wicket win over the touring Sri Lankan side in the first Test. Wood will miss the remainder of the two Tests after the scans confirmed a right thigh muscle strain. ECB have added 20-year-old Josh Hull to the squad.

"England Men's pace bowler Mark Wood has been ruled out of the remainder of the Rothesay Test series against Sri Lanka after scans confirmed a right thigh muscle strain.

"Wood sustained the injury on the third day of England's five-wicket victory in the first Test at Emirates Old Trafford, which prevented him from bowling on the final day, " ECB said.

Hull, a 6ft 7in tall bowler, has been handed his maiden England call-up. The 20-year-old helped Leicestershire to win the 2023 One-Day Cup. He made his debut for the Lions earlier in the month against Sri Lanka tourists, where he took 5/74 in his team's win.

After their first Test win, the Three Lions will assemble in London for the second game on Monday night.

England's updated squad for the remainder of the series:

Ollie Pope (capt), Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Josh Hull, Dan Lawrence, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk), Olly Stone, Chris Woakes