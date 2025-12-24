Bihar register second-biggest victory in List A cricket history, decimate Arunachal Pradesh in Vijay Hazare Bihar registered a mammoth win of 397 runs against Arunachal Pradesh in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. Vaibhav Suryavanshi was adjudged POTM for his knock of 190 runs. Meanwhile, it is the second-biggest victory by runs in List A cricket history.

Ranchi:

Bihar decimated Arunachal Pradesh in their opening clash of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. It was once again Vaibhav Suryavanshi who stole the show with his phenomenal century and also broke AB de Villiers’ record for the fastest 150 in List A cricket history. He is also the youngest to score a century in the format. Courtesy of his incredible show of 190 runs off just 84 balls, Bihar posted a mammoth total of 574/6 in the first innings.

Meanwhile, after Suryavanshi departed, the middle order took over the responsibility and continued with the same intent. Keeper-batter Ayush Loharuka smacked 116 runs off just 56 balls, while captain Sakibul Gani wreaked havoc at JSCA Oval Ground in Ranchi, smacking an unbeaten 128 runs in just 40 balls. He registered the fastest century by an Indian in List A cricket history.

In short, what Suryavanshi started, the other batters managed to keep up and courtesy of which, Bihar registered the highest-ever score in List A cricket history. After the blistering first innings, a win was only a matter of time for the team, but the bowlers too stepped up big time, helping Bihar register the second-biggest-ever win in List A cricket.

Bihar win by 397 runs

Bihar managed to restrict Arunachal Pradesh to 177 runs. The Kamsha Yangfo-led side failed to establish any sort of authority as five of their players registered in single digits. Yangfo was the leading run-scorer for the team, scoring 32 runs. For Bihar, Akash Raj and Suraj Kashyap were highly effective, picking up three wickets each. Himanshu Tiwari, in the meantime, picked two.

Suryavanshi was adjudged the Player of the Match for his charismatic knock of 190 runs. He will hope to maintain the same spirit as Bihar play Manipur next in the Plate Group on December 26.

