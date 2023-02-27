Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Big blow for Team India with Jasprit Bumrah likely to sit out of IPL, WTC final

Team India will face a major setback if they are to play in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) in the coming June as they will have to do without their star man Jasprit Bumrah. The injured star who was likely to be back for the Indian Premier League (IPL) season for the Mumbai Indians will also miss the premier competition according to close sources from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Bumrah likely to sit out

As reported by Cricbuzz on Sunday, February 26 evening, Bumrah has failed to recover from the injury which has kept him out of the team since September 2022. However, the extent of the injury is serious and could hand a big headache for Team India with them likely to make the WTC final, which kicks starts on June 7 at the Oval.

The right-arm bowler last played for India in the T20I series against Australia back in September and was later unfit for the T20 World Cup. His miss was a major concern for the national team as India missed out on a premier bowling option.

As understood, the National Cricket Academy (NCA) has been keeping a close eye on the situation surrounding Bumrah and are unlikely to rush him to action. While there is no potential date set for his return, the West Indies tour could come early for him while the Asia Cup could see him back in action. The team management wants the pacer to be fit for the ODI World Cup later this year and are optimistic about his availability.

Mumbai Indians also dealt major blow

The 29-year-old’s injury will come as a huge concern for the Mumbai Indians as they heavily bank on his services. Bumrah has been an integral member of the squad during their successful years having won the IPL on multiple occasions. His miss will come as a huge blow and has left the franchise with big shoes to fill. While Jofra Archer will be fit, his participation still is in doubt and Cameron Green is also likely to nurse injuries, so it adds to the crisis of the franchise ahead of the 16th season of the IPL.

