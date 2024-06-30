Bhangra in Barbados: Virat Kohli, Arshdeep go ballistic on 'Tunak Tunak' after winning T20 World Cup - WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli and Arshdeep Singh during their dance routine after winning the T20 World Cup

The wait for an ICC trophy for 11 years came to an end for the Indian men's team as Rohit Sharma and Co prevailed in a thrilling final against South Africa at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on Saturday, June 29. There were several moments in the game when South Africa were at the top, especially when Heinrich Klaasen was playing on 51 off 23 with the Proteas needing 27 off just 28 balls before the Indian pacers put on a death-bowling masterclass not only to pull the game back but also win the match and the tournament.

India became only the third team after the West Indies and England to win the T20 World Cup twice and Rohit Sharma became only the third Indian captain to win a World Cup for the Men in Blue after Kapil Dev in 1983 and MS Dhoni in 2007 and 2011. With the win, the two senior pros Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma also announced their retirement from T20Is saying that it was time for the future generation to take over.

Hence, the World Cup, the win and the celebrations meant a lot. This was also Rahul Dravid's final match as coach of India after being at the helm since 2021. The celebrations ranged from lifting and dropping Dravid in the air to players dancing in different groups on the pitch. One such dance routine was of Bhangra, the Punjabi folk dance, led by Arshdeep Singh.

Arshdeep started it, Kohli joined in before the others also started doing the Bhangra on the popular Daler Mehendi song, 'Tunak Tunak Tun'. It was a celebration with joy and abandon, which is rarely seen with the Indian team.

India's young brigade is set to take over in T20Is after the T20 World Cup and the first challenge will be Zimbabwe starting July 6.