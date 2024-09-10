Ben Stokes, Zak Crawley return as England announce squad for Pakistan Test series

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ben Stokes and Ollie Pope.

The England and Wales Cricket Board has announced the team squad for the upcoming away Test series against Pakistan. Test skipper Ben Stokes and batter Zak Crawley, both of who missed the Test series against Sri Lanka due to their respective injuries, return for the three-match contest against the Men in Green.

Stokes missed the Sri Lanka series due to his injury in The Hundred, while Crawley was out of action after injuring his finger during the Three Lions' 10-wicket win over West Indies in the third and final test of the series.

Brydon Carse is also picked in the 17-member squad, weeks after serving a ban for betting irregularities. The bowling all-rounder has played both the white-ball formats but is uncapped in Tests. Spinners Jack Leach and Rehan Ahmed have been recalled for the subcontinent conditions. Both Leach and Rehan last played a Test in India earlier in the year.

More to follow...

England's Test squad for Pakistan series:

Ben Stokes (capt), Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Josh Hull, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes