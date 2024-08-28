Ben Stokes targets full recovery before England's tour of Pakistan in October 2024

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ben Stokes during the Hundred game in Manchester on August 11, 2024

England cricket team is hopeful of Ben Stokes' quick return from injury for the busy Test schedule after the Sri Lanka series. The English skipper is looking to return to the action when England travel to Pakistan for the three-match Test series in October and is hopeful to play as an all-rounder.

Stokes returned to The Hundred with Northern Superchargers but his stint ended only after three games. He suffered a hamstring injury while batting against Manchester Originals on August 11 which also ended his campaign.

The experienced all-rounder also missed England's ongoing three-match Test series against Sri Lanka at home. Stokes has already started light training and was spotted batting in the nets on Wednesday. In a video released by the ECB, Stokes revealed his desire to return to the action sooner than later.

"I'm all good, just slowly progressing," Ben Stokes said. "It's still very early days in the rehab period… I want to get back as quick as I possibly can, so being around the medical team here with physio and doctors, I thought that was going to give myself the best chance of getting back sooner rather than later."

Ollie Pope stepped in Stokes' shoes for the first Test against Sri Lanka where the Three Lions registered an impressive five-wicket win in Manchester. Speaking on the eve of the second match at Lord's, Pope confirmed that the management expects Stokes' return to action prior to the Pakistan series.

"He's obviously still a fair while away off playing, and he's not trying to play as a batter and a first slip - just yet, anyway," Pope said. "But it's been great to see him. Injuries are never ideal, but they're also great chances for people to keep improving their game and have a little bit of time of reflection and think about what he can work on in his game. I'm sure that's exactly what he's doing in the nets. Going into that Pakistan series and then into New Zealand, he's going to be as fresh as anyone."

England next host Australia in the three T20Is and five ODI matches next month and then will travel to Pakistan for the three Tests starting on October 7.