'Love you forever and always': Ben Stokes pays emotional tribute to late father Ged

England all-rounder Ben Stokes took to his official social media profile to pay an emotional tribute to his father Ged, who passed away on Tuesday after a prolonged battle with cancer.

Ged Stokes was 65.

Ben, on his official Instagram profile, wrote, "In different places now me and you Ged but knowing you’ll always have this smile on your face make’s me smile every time I think of you. Love you forever and always."

The all-rounder had left the Test series against Pakistan in August mid-way to travel to New Zealand and spend time with his father, as his condition had deteriorated.

He returned to cricket action in October when Stokes joined Rajasthan Royals in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League.

Stokes, then, represented England in the three-match T20I series against South Africa, before flying home ahead of the ODIs. The tour of South Africa was eventually called-off earlier this week following a COVID-19 outbreak within the bio-secure bubble.

Ben Stokes has often cited the influence of his father's rugby-playing career in his own achievements on the cricket field, as he dedicated personal milestones with a three-finger salute - a reference to the finger amputation Ged underwent during his rugby league days.