Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell under immense scrutiny after their drunk videos went viral | Watch

Melbourne:

England’s disappointing Ashes campaign has taken a new twist with the surfacing of videos involving two of the team’s batters, Ben Duckett and Jacob Bethell, leading to increased scrutiny off the field. Led by Ben Stokes, the team was already reeling after Australia claimed the Ashes in just 11 days, with England losing all three Tests so far.

Meanwhile, one of the videos that has circulated online shows Duckett in a confused state, seemingly unsure of how to find his way back to his hotel room. In the footage, a bystander humorously asks if Duckett needs a cab back to the training ground, adding to the perception of a lack of control during the team’s off-time.

Bethell, on the other hand, is also under the spotlight after several videos emerged of him vaping and dancing with an unidentified person at a nightclub. These off-field activities have raised concerns about the players' discipline and focus, especially during the crucial period of an intense Ashes series.

ECB issues statement

In response to the growing controversy, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced that they will investigate the matter. Rob Key, England men's managing director, confirmed that reports of excessive alcohol consumption during the team’s mid-Ashes break in Noosa would be reviewed. However, he downplayed suggestions of serious misconduct and emphasised that the break was intended for players to unwind during a lengthy tour.

“We are aware of content circulating on social media. We have high expectations for behaviour, accepting that players are often under intense levels of scrutiny, with established processes that we follow when conduct falls below expectations. We also support players that need assistance. We will not comment further at this stage while we establish the facts,” the statement read.

The ECB also pointed to previous incidents involving social media clips of Bethell and Harry Brook, which resulted in informal warnings rather than formal disciplinary action.

As England faces the fallout from their Ashes defeat, questions about leadership, player discipline, and team direction are growing louder, particularly after the side’s lacklustre performances in Australia. The Ashes series ended with England failing to win a single match, leaving the team to reflect on the challenges ahead.