BCCI will complete the IPL, Pakistan will not be able to sustain India's pressure: Sourav Ganguly Former BCCI president and India captain Sourav Ganguly expects BCCI to complete the IPL 2025 at a later date. He noted that the Pakistan armed forces don't have the capacity to sustain India's pressure, and the matter will resolve soon.

Kolkata:

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) suspended the Indian Premier League (IPL) for one week. The development was announced after Pakistan infiltrated Indian airspace with several drones and attacked the military space. The civilians were not spared either, as a family was reportedly admitted to the hospital after a drone hit their car on the evening of May 9.

BCCI hasn’t decided on the future of the IPL 2025 as they will be taking a call on how things proceed in the next couple of days. In the meantime, several of the foreign cricketers are expected to fly back to their respective countries amid the uncertainties of the future of the tournament. Nevertheless, former BCCI president and India captain Sourav Ganguly expects BCCI to host the remainder of the tournament later in the year.

He noted that Pakistan won’t be able to sustain India’s pressure, and the situation is expected to improve in the coming days. He also added that BCCI had to take such a decision after Pakistan’s attempt to attack the Indian military infrastructure.

“Yes, absolutely. BCCI will complete the IPL. This situation won’t last long. Pakistan will not be able to sustain India’s pressure for long. BCCI had to do it (suspend the IPL). Chandigarh, Dharamsala, Delhi, and Jaipur are some of the venues of the IPL - so the situation presented itself for the BCCI to take the step. With time, it will be alright,” Ganguly said while speaking to the reporters in Kolkata.

He was also asked that during his time as BCCI president, the IPL had to come to a halt due to COVID-19. Speaking on the same, Ganguly noted that the situation is completely different and mentioned that BCCI is an efficient organisation and will be hosting the IPL soon.