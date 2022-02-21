BCCI will ask Wriddhiman Saha about his tweet and whether he was bullied: Treasurer Arun Dhumal

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File Photo of Wriddhiman Saha

The BCCI will ask out-of-favour senior keeper-batter, Wriddhiman Saha, about the context of his tweet which alleged that a journalist had threatened him for not agreeing to give an interview.

Saha, 37, who has been dropped from the Indian team, had taken to Twitter to allege that one "respected" journalist took an aggressive tone after his refusal to grant him an interview.

After his tweet, former head coach Ravi Shastri, and former stars like Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Sigh came out in his support and asked him to reveal the name of the journalist.

"Yes, we will ask Wriddhiman about his tweet and what is the real incident that has happened. We need to know if he was threatened and also the background and context of his tweet. I can't say anything more. The secretary (Jay Shah) will certainly speak to Wriddhiman," BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal told PTI on Monday.

Saha, who has played 40 Tests for the country, was told by head coach Rahul Dravid after the tour of South Africa that the team would move on from him and he could take a decision on his career.

Saha had revealed the dressing room conversations with Dravid but the head coach said that "he was not hurt" as he respects the cricketer and just wanted to give him a clear picture of his position with honesty and clarity.

Saha had also claimed that BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had texted him to assure that he would never be dropped from the team till he was at the helm of affairs.