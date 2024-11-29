BCCI unveils Team India's new ODI jersey ahead of West Indies series | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/X BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur in Mumbai on November 29, 2024

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) unveiled a brand new jersey for ODIs on Friday. Manufactured by Adidas, the new ODI jersey has a tri-colour added to its shoulder straps. The BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and the senior women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur revealed the new jersey at an event in Mumbai.

Harmanpreet represented the new jersey named 'Harman' with her iconic number 23 on the back. She signed the new ODI jersey and shared her thoughts on a new design.

"It's an honour to unveil the new jersey today and I am very happy that we are the first one to wear it against the West Indies team," Harmanpreet Kaur said in a video posted by the BCCI on X. "Really happy, really liked the looks, new colours are making it beautiful. Glad that we got a special ODI jersey.

"Wearing a jersey is always a special moment for anyone. It takes a lot of hard work to wear this one, so, hopefully, Indian fans will feel proud wearing this jersey."

Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian women's team will be the first one to don the new jersey. India is set to tour Australia for three ODI games starting on December 5 in Brisbane and then will host West Indies in a six-match white-ball series starting on December 15 in New Mumbai. Harmanpreet confirmed that they will wear the new jersey for the first time against West Indies so the team will wear the previous jersey for the one last time on the Australia tour.

he men's senior team will get their hands on a new jersey in a three-match ODI series against England starting on February 6 in Nagpur.