BCCI to unveil new National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru; Jay Shah shares facility pictures

"The new NCA will feature three world-class playing grounds, 45 practice pitches, indoor cricket pitches, Olympic-size swimming pool and state-of-the-art training, recovery and sports science facilities," BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: August 03, 2024 20:41 IST
National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru
Image Source : BCCI/X National Cricket Academy ground in Bengaluru

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced their plans to unveil the new National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru on Saturday. The BCCI Secretary Jay Shah revealed that a new 'state-of-the-art' facility will be opening shortly in Bengaluru and also shared some pictures in his X post.

The BCCI, led by Sourav Ganguly's administration, had revealed their plan to build a new NCA facility near Bengaluru's airport in February 2022. After two years, the facility is almost ready and will feature three world-class playing grounds and 45 practice pitches. 

"Very excited to announce that the BCCI’s new National Cricket Academy (NCA) is almost complete and will be opening shortly in Bengaluru," Jay Shah wrote in his X post. "The new NCA will feature three world-class playing grounds, 45 practice pitches, indoor cricket pitches, an Olympic-size swimming pool and state-of-the-art training, recovery and sports science facilities. This initiative will help our nation’s current and future cricketers develop their skills in the best possible environment!"

The current NCA facility was built under the former BCCI President Raj Singh Dungarpur in 2000. The legendary cricketer VVS Laxman is the current Head of Cricket at the National Cricket Academy which is located near M Chinnaswamy Stadium. 

More to follow...

