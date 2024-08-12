BCCI to arrange sports psychologist for Indian team at Women's T20 World Cup training camp

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Indian cricket team.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to arrange a sports psychologist to conduct sessions for the members of the Indian women's cricket team who would join a fitness and conditioning camp at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru this week.

As per a report by ESPNcricinfo, the arrangement is about to be made following the requests put forward by the skipper Harmanpreet Kaur.

The sessions are understood to help the team in dealing with high-pressure situations which are bound to be the case at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024.

Notably, the camp will be devoid of players who are participating in the Women's Hundred and the Women's Caribbean Premier League (WCPL). Therefore, star players like Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma are not going to be available for the first two camps.

In addition to that, several young guns who are currently on their A tour of Australia are also expected to miss the camp this week. Four more games are remaining in the India A tour of Australia - three 50-over games and an unofficial Test.

Australia A whitewashed India A in the three-match T20 series and displayed sheer dominance. Tahlia Wilson (142 runs) and Grace Parsons (six wickets) were the architects of Australia's series win.

Meanwhile, the Indian women's cricket team has been placed in Group A in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. They will share the group with New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Australia. India will open their campaign against the White Ferns on Saturday, October 5.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024

Group A

S. No Teams 1. India 2. Sri Lanka 3. New Zealand 4. Pakistan 5. Australia

Group B